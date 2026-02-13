Updated 13 February 2026 at 19:20 IST
Gujarat's Udyog Bhawan Metro Station To Be Renamed 'Seva Teerth Bhawan'
Gujarat Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the Udyog Bhawan Metro Station will be renamed to 'Seva Teerth Bhawan'.
- India News
- 1 min read
Gujarat's Udyog Bhawan Metro Station To Be Renamed 'Seva Teerth Bhawan' | Image: X
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 13 February 2026 at 19:18 IST