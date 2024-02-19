English
Updated September 25th, 2021 at 21:52 IST

Gujarat sees 16 COVID-19 cases; over 5 lakh vaccinated

Gujarat on Saturday reported 16 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 8,25,830, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082, an official said.

Press Trust Of India
The recovery count increased by 12 during the day to touch 8,15,999, leaving Gujarat with 149 active cases, he said.

Surat led with six cases, followed by three in Vadodara, among other districts, he added.

An official release said the total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered so far in Gujarat stood at 5,93,80,142, including 5,05,671 on Saturday.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar haveli, Daman and Diu did not have an active case as on Saturday, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,830, new cases 16, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,599, active cases 149, people tested so far - figures not released. 

Published September 25th, 2021 at 21:52 IST

