Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 20:25 IST
Gujarat sees 8 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 103
- India
- 1 min read
Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported eight COVID-19 cases, comprising seven in Ahmedabad city and one in Vadodara, increasing the state's tally to 12,24,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a health department official said.
So far, 12,13,187 persons have been discharged, including three during the day, leaving the active caseload at 103, up from 98 a day earlier, he said.
A government release said 80,835 people were vaccinated on Saturday, which took the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to 10.71 crore.
The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,233, new cases 8, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,187, active cases 103, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM BNM
Published April 23rd, 2022 at 20:25 IST
