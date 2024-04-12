×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2022 at 20:38 IST

Gujarat sees 96 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,109

The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat increased by 96 to reach 12,23,130 on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,934, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat increased by 96 to reach 12,23,130 on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,934, an official said.

So far, 12,11,087 people have been discharged post recovery, including 237 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,109, he said.

As many as 10.32 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Gujarat so far, of which 99,237 doses were given during the day, he added.

The tally and recovery count in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,404 respectively in the last 24 hours, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active tally of two, a local official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,130 new cases 96, deaths 10,934, discharged 12,11,087 active cases 1,109 and people tested so far - figures not released. 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2022 at 20:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

5 minutes ago
Beef, Fish And Now Mutton: The Savoury Shift in Lok Sabha Election Campaign

Beef, Fish And Now Mutton

6 minutes ago
Fire in Noida market

Fire in Noida

6 minutes ago
Indian Student Deaths in US Under Investigation: MEA

Indian Student Deaths in

8 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

Kuldeep's wicket

17 minutes ago
Karnataka Opinion Poll: P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted 56% vote share for the NDA, 38% for Congress and 6% for others in Karnataka

Opinion Poll

23 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya with Krunal Pandya

Hardik Pandya Stepbrother

24 minutes ago
Sri Sri Ravishankar on Viksit Bharat

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

24 minutes ago
Murder

Ahmedabad Student Murder

27 minutes ago
Johnson Controls' Tyco Fire Products

Johnson lawsuit

29 minutes ago
China Says Great Positive Progress Made To Resolve Border Row With India

China Says Great Positive

33 minutes ago
Global electric car sales

EU's EV investigation

40 minutes ago
ECB

European shares slip

an hour ago
How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of B'luru Cafe Blast Masterminds From Bengal

From Hideouts to Holdout:

an hour ago
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee

Ryu Jun Yeol Controversy

an hour ago
Emerging markets gain

Latin American currencies

an hour ago
Kamal Sadanah

Kamal On Family Tragedy

an hour ago
PM Modi

PM Modi In Rajasthan

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence7 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Hide Assault

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo