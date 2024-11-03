Published 19:31 IST, November 3rd 2024
Gujarat Shocker: 51-Year-Old Medical Practitioner Asks Partygoers to Clear Road, Gets Killed
A 51-year-old man was killed in Bhavnagar city after he asked a group of people, who had allegedly parked their cars to dance, to clear the road.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
51-year-old man gets killed in Gujarat's Bhavnagar for asking partygoers to clear road so that he could drive forward | Image: Representational
Advertisement
19:31 IST, November 3rd 2024