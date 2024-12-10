Gujarat Shocker: Cook Prepares 'Kaju Katli' Instead of 'Laddoos' At Wedding, Gets Beaten Up, Dies

Cook prepares Kaju Katli instead of Ladoos at Wedding, gets beaten up, dies | Image: Representational

Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old cook from Rajasthan suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after being beaten up for preparing 'kaju katli' instead of the 'laddoos' he was instructed to make for a wedding in Gujarat’s Banaskantha village, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhdev Prajapati.

"Deva Maheshwari, a resident of Samarvada, had given the contract to Sukhdev Prajapati to prepare food and sweets. Prajapati allegedly ended up making 'kaju katli' due to some confusion,” police said.

Cook Got Confused, Made Kaju Katli Instead of Ladoos

According to the police, the accused, Maheshwari, and his relatives assaulted the victim, causing him to collapse unconscious on the floor.

The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police stated that the accused was frustrated because the Kaju Katli increased the host's bill.

"Prajapati got confused with two catering orders he had. Kaju katli increased the host's cost," police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Meanwhile, in a tragic road accident in Gujarat, three family members returning from a wedding were killed, and two others were injured after their car collided with a truck.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night last week on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway, near Nadiad. P