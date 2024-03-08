Advertisement

Ahmedabad: A shocking video of a heart attack has surfaced from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, wherein a man immediately collapsed and died after sustaining heart attack. The incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday night. It is being said that the man was rushed to the hospital as he collapsed on the floor, where doctors declared him dead.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera, which later went viral on social media.

Incident took place at a market place in Ahmedabad

In the 1.15 minute video clip, it can be seen that a man in black t-shirt collapsed near a shop, while trying to take support of a person standing nearby as he felt dizzy. The 40-year-old businessman has been identified as Ilyas Devla, a resident of Upleta in Rajkot district.

According to the information, 40-year-old Ilyas Devla, a businessman, was a resident of Upleta in Rajkot district. Ilyas had the business of clothes in Gujarat’s Upleta. He had gone to Ahmedabad to buy goods for his shop.

The incident reportedly occurred at a market place, when he collapsed after having chest pain.

During the time, Ilyas took the support of a nearby person but he could not control himself and fell down on the floor.

He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

