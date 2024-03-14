Gujarat: Student Asked To Remove Hijab During Board Exams, Sparks Outcry

Advertisement

Hijab Controversy in Bharuch, Gujarat: Controversy erupted in the Bharuch district of Gujarat when during class 10 board examinations, a girl wearing a hijab was asked to remove it by a teacher. The incident, which occurred at the Lions School of Ankleshwar, sparked debate and outcry among parents and school authorities alike, on Thursday.

The incident took place during the math paper examination, where the teacher approached the girl and requested her to remove her hijab. This led to a confrontation when the girl refused. The situation escalated as more girls joined in the refusal.

Reacting swiftly, the District Education Officer (DEO) intervened, asserting that teachers cannot demand students to remove their hijabs during examinations. The DEO, Swati Raulji, emphasized that there are no specific guidelines regarding attire for board exams and that students are free to dress as they wish." “We had gotten their complaint and the entire incident was visible in the CCTV footage that was recovered by us. We have spoken to the parents and the authorities of the school in the matter. There are no guidelines or suggestions as far as board exams are concerned. All students can take the exam in whichever attire they want to. When we got the call, the examination superintended had been changed so that the students don’t face any other distractions or interruptions from their exams,” said Swati Raulji, DEO, Bharuch.

Following parental complaints and the DEO's intervention, the examination superintendent was replaced to ensure that students could complete their exams without further disturbances.

