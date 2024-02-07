Gujarat Teacher Files FIR Against Himself. HERE is why | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Following a dreadful accident involving his wife, a 55-year-old teacher in Gujarat filed an FIR against himself. The teacher identified as Paresh Doshi met with an accident as he tried to save a dog resulting in the loss of his wife.

The incident took place on the Kheroj-Khedbrahma highway near Daan Mahudi village in Sabarkantha.

Advertisement

While they were returning from Ambaji temple, Doshi and his wife suddenly encountered a dog in front of their car.

Doshi accused himself for swerving the car to avoid hitting the dog in a self-blaming statement to the police, which caused the car to collide with roadside barricades and temporary pillars.

Advertisement

While reminiscing about the tragic incident, the teacher stated that the couple had left their home early on Sunday and reached Ambaji temple around noon, but found it closed.

They waited until 1:30 p.m., when they said prayers and started walking toward Suka Amba village. Doshi made an evasive move in response to the stray dog's unexpected arrival, which caused the car to lose control and crash into the roadside obstructions.

Advertisement

Amita was trapped in her seat when the hard impact of the collision caused one of the barricades to pierce through the passenger window of the vehicle. Amita passed away from her injuries in spite of onlookers racing to the scene and assisting the couple in getting out of the car.

Doshi filed a complaint against himself for careless and reckless driving that resulted in death, exhibiting an uncommon sense of accountability.

Advertisement

This tragic event highlights the larger problem of stray dogs in Gujarat. The Gujarat High Court voiced worry about the growing problem of stray dogs last year, stating that many citizens find it difficult to go on morning walks.

Following the court's consideration of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that requested state assistance to address the growing problem of stray dogs, these observations were made.









Advertisement