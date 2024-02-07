English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Gujarat Teacher Files FIR Against Himself. HERE is why

Following a dreadful accident involving his wife, a 55-year-old teacher in Gujarat filed an FIR against himself.

Digital Desk
delhi police
Gujarat Teacher Files FIR Against Himself. HERE is why | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Following a dreadful accident involving his wife, a 55-year-old teacher in Gujarat filed an FIR against himself. The teacher identified as Paresh Doshi met with an accident as he tried to save a dog resulting in the loss of his wife. 

The incident took place on the Kheroj-Khedbrahma highway near Daan Mahudi village in Sabarkantha. 

Advertisement

While they were returning from Ambaji temple, Doshi and his wife suddenly encountered a dog in front of their car. 

Doshi accused himself for swerving the car to avoid hitting the dog in a self-blaming statement to the police, which caused the car to collide with roadside barricades and temporary pillars.

Advertisement

While reminiscing about the tragic incident, the teacher stated that the couple had left their home early on Sunday and reached Ambaji temple around noon, but found it closed. 

They waited until 1:30 p.m., when they said prayers and started walking toward Suka Amba village. Doshi made an evasive move in response to the stray dog's unexpected arrival, which caused the car to lose control and crash into the roadside obstructions.

Advertisement

Amita was trapped in her seat when the hard impact of the collision caused one of the barricades to pierce through the passenger window of the vehicle. Amita passed away from her injuries in spite of onlookers racing to the scene and assisting the couple in getting out of the car. 

Doshi filed a complaint against himself for careless and reckless driving that resulted in death, exhibiting an uncommon sense of accountability.

Advertisement

This tragic event highlights the larger problem of stray dogs in Gujarat. The Gujarat High Court voiced worry about the growing problem of stray dogs last year, stating that many citizens find it difficult to go on morning walks.

Following the court's consideration of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that requested state assistance to address the growing problem of stray dogs, these observations were made.



 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement