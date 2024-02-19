Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 18th, 2021 at 20:50 IST

Gujarat: Three drown in village pond

Two siblings and one more person drowned in a village pond in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, police said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Two siblings and one more person drowned in a village pond in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sampa village in Dehgam taluka here on Friday evening, while the bodies were recovered on Saturday, a Rakhial police station official said.

"A group of friends were having a picnic, and two of them jumped into the pond for a swim. When they started drowning, one more from the group jumped in to rescue them, but all three died. The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Patel, his brother Yogesh Patel, and friend Sanjay Patel, all in their 30s," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered, the official added. 

Advertisement

Published September 18th, 2021 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

24 minutes ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

34 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

16 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

18 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

19 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

19 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Worldcoin surges 184% in a week as World App hit 1 mn daily active users

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Sadhguru Shares ‘Highly Nutritious’ Two-Minute Breakfast Recipe

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  3. Nickel aid is too little, too late

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Deepika's Pic With Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper From BAFTAs Morphed?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Bihar LS Polls 2024: EC to Commence Visit to Bihar To Review Preparation

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo