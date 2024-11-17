Published 17:54 IST, November 17th 2024
Gujarat Tragedy: Driver's Bid to Save Biker Fails, Crashes Car Into Tree, Two Killed in Dahod
In a tragic road accident, two persons were killed and four were left injured in a car accident near Devdha village in Gujarat’s Dahod district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Driver's bid to save biker fails, crashes Car into tree, two killed in Gujarat’s Dahod | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:54 IST, November 17th 2024