  • Gujarat Tragedy: Driver's Bid to Save Biker Fails, Crashes Car Into Tree, Two Killed in Dahod

Published 17:54 IST, November 17th 2024

Gujarat Tragedy: Driver's Bid to Save Biker Fails, Crashes Car Into Tree, Two Killed in Dahod

In a tragic road accident, two persons were killed and four were left injured in a car accident near Devdha village in Gujarat’s Dahod district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Driver's bid to save biker fails, crashes Car into tree, two killed in Gujarat’s Dahod
Driver's bid to save biker fails, crashes Car into tree, two killed in Gujarat’s Dahod | Image: X
