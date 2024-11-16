Published 21:22 IST, November 16th 2024
Gujarat Tragedy: Sleep Deprived Driver Crashes Speeding Car Into Tree In Bharuch, 3 Killed
In a tragic road accident, three men were killed after their speeding car hit a tree on a state highway in Bharuch district, police said on Saturday.
Reported by: Digital Desk
3 killed in road accident in Bharuch after sleep deprived driver crashes his speeding car into tree | Image: X
