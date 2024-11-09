sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Gujarat Tragedy: Three Workers Killed in Fire Caused By Chemical Leak at Godown

Published 13:11 IST, November 9th 2024

Gujarat Tragedy: Three Workers Killed in Fire Caused By Chemical Leak at Godown

Three workers were charred to death and three others injured in a fire caused by a chemical leak at a godown in Gujarat's Navsari district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three Workers Killed in Fire Caused By Chemical Leak at Godown
Three Workers Killed in Fire Caused By Chemical Leak at Godown | Image: Representational
13:11 IST, November 9th 2024