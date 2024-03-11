×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Gujarat: Under-Construction Building Collapses in Kheda District, Several Fear Injured

An under-construction building collapsed in Nadiad of Gujarat's Kheda. Rescue operation is underway.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Building collapses
Building collapses in Gujarat's Nadiad | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kheda: An under-construction building on Monday collapsed in Gujarat’s Kheda district causing injuries to several people working at the site. The incident took place at a construction site located in the Nadiad city leading to a major chaotic situation in the area. The cause of the collapse of the building has not been ascertained yet.

On information, local police teams along with concerned authorities rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The injured were extracted from the debris of the building and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Chief officer of Nadiad Municipality, Rudresh Hudad, said that an under-construction house collapsed at the site.

As per preliminary information, two people have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. A rescue operation is being carried out at the site.

Advertisement

Senior police officials along with officials from the other concerned department are present at the spot. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Retail inflation likely to be at 5.2% in February: IDFC Bank economist

    Economy News22 minutes ago

  2. Healing Pharma Already In Pan India Spotlight

    Initiatives27 minutes ago

  3. 'He needed to be brave': Ian Chappell criticises Ben Stokes

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi to Make BIG Announcement Shortly

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. 'SBI On Notice For Wilful Disobedience': 7 Key Points of SC Verdict

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo