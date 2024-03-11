Advertisement

Kheda: An under-construction building on Monday collapsed in Gujarat’s Kheda district causing injuries to several people working at the site. The incident took place at a construction site located in the Nadiad city leading to a major chaotic situation in the area. The cause of the collapse of the building has not been ascertained yet.

On information, local police teams along with concerned authorities rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The injured were extracted from the debris of the building and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Chief officer of Nadiad Municipality, Rudresh Hudad, said that an under-construction house collapsed at the site.

As per preliminary information, two people have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. A rescue operation is being carried out at the site.

#WATCH | Gujarat: An under-construction building collapsed in Nadiad, Kheda. Rescue operation is underway. Police and administration present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/HsTmYF8yrm — ANI (@ANI)

Senior police officials along with officials from the other concerned department are present at the spot.

