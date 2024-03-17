×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Gujarat University Attack: Ahmedabad Police Registers FIR Against 25 Miscreants, Arrests 2 Accused

After the attack on foreign students at the Gujarat University, the Ahmedabad Police on Sunday arrested two persons allegedly involved in the incident.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz | Image:social media
Gujarat University Attack Update: After the attack on foreign students at the Gujarat University, the Ahmedabad Police on Sunday arrested two persons allegedly involved in the incident. The police have also booked 25 people for their alleged involvement in the incident of attacking foreign students and vandalising vehicles and hostel rooms at the Gujarat University. The incident reportedly took place, while the foreign students were offering the evening Ramadan prayers.

As per the information, the incident took place on Saturday evening after a mob allegedly attacked an assaulted the foreign students at the Gujarat University while offering Namaz. During the incident, some of the students also sustained injuries. The accused not only attacked the students, but also vandalised vehicles and hostel rooms of the students. 

Two students have been admitted to hospital

The attackers reportedly resorted to sloganeering, and also pelted stones at the foreign students, causing injuries to a few of them. As per reports, two students from Sri Lanka and Tajikistan have been admitted to the hospital after the incident.

A complaint was filed to the police after the incident, wherein it was mentioned that 3 students initially came to stop them from offering prayers in the evening. Suddenly the number of the unruly mob increased to about 200.

Following the incident, the police registered a case based on the complaint and initiated further legal action into the matter. The police teams also rushed to the spot and took control over the situation. 

Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police, GS Malik stated, "Around 300 foreign students study in Gujarat University and around 75 foreign students stay in a block (hostel).”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), later issued a statement regarding the incident, stating, “State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators.”

Published March 17th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

