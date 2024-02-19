Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Gujarat: Video Of Rare 100 KG Orange Crystal Shivling Found In Fisherman's Net Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: The complete Shivling bears the appearance of a tabletop ornament, akin to a paperweight, and seems to be composed of stone.

Pritam Saha
Gujarat: Orange Crystal Shivling Found In Fisherman's Net
Gujarat: Orange Crystal Shivling Found In Fisherman's Net | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gujarat: An amazing find has stunned the locals and fishermen in Kavi village, in the Jambusar taluka of the Bharuch district. On Wednesday, while fishing off the shore of Kavi village, fisherman discovered an orange crystal Shivling stuck in their net. The crystal weighed more than 100 kilograms and measured almost eight feet in height. The fisherman gently moved the Shivling into their boat and pulled it ashore, though not without difficulty given its considerable weight. Word of the remarkable discovery spread rapidly, drawing a large crowd of residents to the riverbanks to view the rare Crystal Shivling.

Orange Crystal Shivling Found In Fisherman's Net

Fishermen Safely Transported The Shivling  

When Fishermen tried to lift the Shivling they found stuck in their fishing net, they were unable to do it because of its weight. The fishermen convinced other boatmen to lend a hand when they realized they needed more help. The Shivling was eventually carefully lifted into a higher boat by ten or twelve people working together. Despite the difficult task and the enormous load, the fishermen overcome significant challenges to transport the Shivling to the coast of Kavi village.

Crystal Shivling And Other Elements

After a thorough washing and examination, it became evident that the Shivling along the river was made of crystal. The fisherman brought the crystal Shivling ashore, and after cleaning it completely, a silver serpent, tiny idols, and a conch, among other complex elements revealed. The villagers were extremely curious about this amazing discovery, and word of it soon got across the community. When news of the crystal Shivling spread, a lot of villagers came together to see the holy object. 

Advertisement
Orange Crystal Shivling Found In Fisherman's Net

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter today. The complete Shivling bears the appearance of a tabletop ornament, akin to a paperweight, and seems to be composed of stone. Its silver serpent, which is sometimes connected to Lord Shiva, is a noteworthy feature. The people are currently thinking of putting this Shivaling in Kamleshwar Mahadev shrine or another Shiva shrine nearby.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

3 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

18 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

21 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

21 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

21 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

21 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meet the Farmer Who Sold Garlic Worth Rs 1cr With Investment of Only...

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. 2 Kids Die of Suspected Measles, Schools Shut for 3 Days

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Kamal Nath, Tankha Lead Major Revolt In Congress?

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  4. UK equities stagnate amid diminishing rate cut hopes

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Mitsubishi partners with TVS Mobility for integrated vehicle mobility

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo