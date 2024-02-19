Advertisement

Gujarat: An amazing find has stunned the locals and fishermen in Kavi village, in the Jambusar taluka of the Bharuch district. On Wednesday, while fishing off the shore of Kavi village, fisherman discovered an orange crystal Shivling stuck in their net. The crystal weighed more than 100 kilograms and measured almost eight feet in height. The fisherman gently moved the Shivling into their boat and pulled it ashore, though not without difficulty given its considerable weight. Word of the remarkable discovery spread rapidly, drawing a large crowd of residents to the riverbanks to view the rare Crystal Shivling.

Orange Crystal Shivling Found In Fisherman's Net

Fishermen Safely Transported The Shivling

When Fishermen tried to lift the Shivling they found stuck in their fishing net, they were unable to do it because of its weight. The fishermen convinced other boatmen to lend a hand when they realized they needed more help. The Shivling was eventually carefully lifted into a higher boat by ten or twelve people working together. Despite the difficult task and the enormous load, the fishermen overcome significant challenges to transport the Shivling to the coast of Kavi village.

An orange crystal shivalinga, weighing over 100 kilograms, was found entangled in the fishing net of fishermen while they were out at sea near the coast in Bharuch, Gujarat.#HarHarMahadevॐ pic.twitter.com/dimAOsRMTw — Ritu Shetty🇮🇳( NO DM) (@kindsoulritz)

Crystal Shivling And Other Elements

After a thorough washing and examination, it became evident that the Shivling along the river was made of crystal. The fisherman brought the crystal Shivling ashore, and after cleaning it completely, a silver serpent, tiny idols, and a conch, among other complex elements revealed. The villagers were extremely curious about this amazing discovery, and word of it soon got across the community. When news of the crystal Shivling spread, a lot of villagers came together to see the holy object.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter today. The complete Shivling bears the appearance of a tabletop ornament, akin to a paperweight, and seems to be composed of stone. Its silver serpent, which is sometimes connected to Lord Shiva, is a noteworthy feature. The people are currently thinking of putting this Shivaling in Kamleshwar Mahadev shrine or another Shiva shrine nearby.