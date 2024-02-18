English
Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 21:55 IST

Gujarat's coronavirus tally grows by 20; active cases now 133

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, which took its overall caseload to 8,25,771, the health department said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
No fresh death due to the virus was recorded during the day. The fatality count in the state stood at 10,082.

There are 133 active cases in the state right now and three of these patients are on ventilator support, the department said in a release.

The recovery count stands at 8,15,556 after 20 persons got discharge during the day, it said.

As many as 5.79 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered to the eligible population till now in the state, of which a little over 6.35 lakh doses were given on Wednesday.

No new COVID-19 case was registered in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, the authorities said, adding that there are zero active cases in the territory at present.

Out of the total 10,642 persons found positive for coronavirus in the union territory since the outbreak, four have died, while 10,638 have recovered, a release by the UT administration said.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,771, new cases 20, deaths 10,082 discharged 8,15,556, active cases 133 and people tested so far - figures not released. 

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 21:55 IST

