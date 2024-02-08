Advertisement

Ahmedabad: As the first aircraft to Ayodhya took off from Ahmedabad, happy passengers dressed as Lord Ram, Lakhshmana, and Goddess Sita were spotted at the airport.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with other senior officials inaugurated flight route from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya through video conferencing on Thursday.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Gujarat: As the first flight for Ayodhya leaves from Ahmedabad, passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/3EviO4mxzV — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024



