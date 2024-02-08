Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:00 IST
Flyers Dress as Lord Ram, Sita And Lakshman Board 1st Flight to Ayodhya
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated flight route
Ahmedabad: As the first aircraft to Ayodhya took off from Ahmedabad, happy passengers dressed as Lord Ram, Lakhshmana, and Goddess Sita were spotted at the airport.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with other senior officials inaugurated flight route from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya through video conferencing on Thursday.
#WATCH | Gujarat: As the first flight for Ayodhya leaves from Ahmedabad, passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/3EviO4mxzV
— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024
Published January 11th, 2024 at 11:54 IST
