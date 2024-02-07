Advertisement

Gulmarg: Gulmarg, the enchanting winter haven nestled in North Kashmir, is preparing to enchant adventure enthusiasts with an upcoming winter extravaganza meticulously organised by the Tourism Department. This event promises an elevated experience for all who seek the thrill of winter sports in this picturesque location.

Known far and wide as a hub for winter sports, Gulmarg is gearing up to host a thrilling array of activities, creating an adrenaline-pumping atmosphere. The planned events include skiing, curling, bobsleigh, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice skating, ice hockey, and bandy. This diverse range of winter activities is expected to attract thrill-seekers from various places, solidifying Gulmarg's status as the ultimate destination for winter sports enthusiasts.

A recent snowfall has transformed Gulmarg, along with Tangmarg, Gurez, Sonamarg, and Kupwara district, into a mesmerising winter wonderland. The fresh blanket of snow provides a scenic backdrop, creating an ideal setting for residents and tourists alike to embrace the beauty of winter in Gulmarg. With minimum temperatures rising above freezing, the stage is set for an immersive experience in the midst of this natural spectacle.

Gulmarg's rich legacy in winter sports dates back to the pre-independence era when the Ski Club of India was established in 1927. The skiing season, spanning from December to March, continues to attract enthusiasts, reinforcing Gulmarg's reputation as a premier ski resort with a time-honoured tradition.

However, despite the recent snowfall contributing to the winter charm, concerns loom over the region. Low precipitation levels have resulted in Valley rivers, including the Jhelum, hitting all-time lows, highlighting the need for ongoing attention to environmental conditions in the area.

Environmentalist underscores urgency of worldwide commitment to environmental stewardship

As the specter of low precipitation continues to cast its shadow, leading to diminished water levels in rivers, environmentalist Saima Khan underscores the far-reaching implications for biodiversity, agriculture, and overall ecosystem health. Khan emphasizes the delicate balance required in our interaction with nature, highlighting the pressing need for concerted efforts to address these environmental challenges.

"The dwindling water table in Valley rivers serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of various environmental factors. It's imperative to recognise water conservation not only as a local concern but as a global responsibility for the well-being of our planet," states Khan, underscoring the urgency of a collective, worldwide commitment to environmental stewardship.

In the face of these challenges, there is a glimmer of optimism resonating among residents. Anticipating the days ahead, there is hope that more snow and rain will grace the region, offering a much-needed reprieve and replenishment to the dwindling water table.

'Snow today, harvest tomorrow'

In the quaint town of Tangmarg, locals expressed their age-old wisdom encapsulated in the saying, "Snow today, harvest tomorrow." Raja Zaffar, a resident of Tangmarg, shares this sentiment, emphasizing the profound significance of the weather in shaping the fate of their harvests.

"As we gaze at the skies, there's a sense of hope for the blessings that not only beautify our landscapes but also nourish our lands and rivers," remarks Raja Zaffar, capturing the collective optimism that hinges on the whims of nature.

Abdul Gaffar Khan, another local, adds a poetic touch to the connection between the dance of snowflakes and the hope it instills for the region's rivers. "In the delicate ballet of snowflakes, we find hope for our rivers. The optimism in our hearts is a profound reflection of our deep connection to this land," Khan shares, underscoring the spiritual and emotional ties locals share with their surroundings.

The words of these residents echo a trust in nature's cycle and its ability to provide the abundance needed for sustenance. Their optimism becomes a testament to the enduring relationship between the community and the land they call home, rooted in an unwavering faith in the rhythms of nature.

As the harsh 'Chillai-Kalan' period concludes on January 29, the transition to 'Chillai-Khurd' (Jan 30-Feb 19) and 'Chillai-Bachha' (Feb 20-Mar 1) followed. Farmers are advised to exercise caution, withhold irrigation, and draining excess water from orchards and fields during the period.