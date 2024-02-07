Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Only 4x4 Vehicles With Anti-slip Chains Allowed on These Routes in Jammu and Kashmir. Check Details

This advisory will ensure the roads to Gulmarg and Sonamarg remain clear during the influx of tourists.

Digital Desk
Heavy Snow Brings Normal Life to Standstill in Himachal Pradesh
The advisory will ensure the roads to Gulmarg and Sonamarg remain clear during the influx of tourists. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jammu: The local authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg have issued advisory for travellers to ensure their safety during the winter season.

Those traveling to Gulmarg and Sonamarg, popular ski destinations during the winter, have been advised to travel on snow-clad roads only in 4x4 vehicles (cars with 4-wheel drive) or those fitted with special anti-slip chains. 

These directions have been issued by the authorities to avoid accidents and long traffic jams on snow-covered roads leading to these destinations. In order to prevent vehicle breakdowns and traffic congestion, only small cars with a seating capacity of 10 people are permitted to ply in the region. 

This direction will ensure the roads to Gulmarg and Sonamarg remain clear during the influx of tourists. Authorities have warned people against roadside parking. All tour operators and private car owners have been directed to use designated parking spaces in Tangmarg and other spots near Sonamarg. 

Only approved vendors are authorised to install anti-slip chains in vehicles so that no delays are caused by vehicles getting equipped for snow. This service will cost an individual Rs 600 per pair of chain.  

The advisory also prohibited sellers to sell coat and boot vendors on the roads. 
 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:03 IST

