Updated February 17th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Gulzar, Sanskrit Scholar Rambhadracharya Selected for Jnanpith Award

Established in 1944, the Jnanpith Award is given out every year to those who have made major contributions to Indian litreature.

Urdu poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been announced as the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award.
Urdu poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been announced as the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award. | Image:PTI/Republic
NEW DELHI: Urdu poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhracharya have been announced as this year's recipients of the Jnanpith Award. Established in 1944, the Jnanpith Award is given out every year to those who have made outstanding contributions to Indian litreature. The award is accompanied with a cash prize of Rs 21 lakh, a statue of Vagdevi and a citation. As for the selection process, the awardees are choosen by a selection committee which is presided over by another Jnanpith awardee, Pratibha Pith.

Other members of the selection committee included Madhav Kaushik, Damodar Mauzo, Prof. Suranjan Das, Prof. Purushottam Bilmale, Praful Shiledar, Prof. Harish Trivedi, Prabha Verma, Dr. Janaki Prasad Sharma, A Krishna Rao and Jnanpith director Madhusudan Anand.

In a statement, the Jnanpith selection committee said, "It has been decided to give the award to eminent writers from two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and well known Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar."

Gulzar received Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, Padma Bhushan in 2004, and at least five National Film awards for his works.

Some of his finest works include the song "Jai Ho" for film "Slumdog Millionaire", which received an Oscar award in 2009 and Grammy Award in 2010, and songs for critically acclaimed films as "Maachhis" (1996), "Omkara" (2006), "Dil Se..." (1998), and "Guru" (2007), among others.

Gulzar also directed some timeless award-winning classics, including "Koshish" (1972), "Parichay" (1972), "Mausam" (1975), "Ijaazat" (1977), and television serial "Mirza Ghalib" (1988).

"Along with his long film journey, Gulzar has been setting new milestones in the field of literature. In poetry, he invented a new genre 'Triveni' which is a non-mukaffa poem of three lines.

Gulzar has always created something new through his poetry. For some time now he has also been paying serious attention to children's poetry," Bharatiya Jnanpith said in a statement.

Rambhadracharya is one of the present four Jagadguru Ramanandacharyas of the Ramananda sect and has been holding this position since 1982.

A polyglot, who speaks 22 languages, Rambhadracharya is a poet and writer in several Indian languages including Sanskrit, Hindi, Awadhi, and Maithili.

In 2015, he received the Padma Vibhushan award.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

