Published 06:35 IST, July 18th 2024

Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in J&K’s Doda District

A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, officials said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, officials said | Image: PTI/ Representational
