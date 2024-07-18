Published 06:35 IST, July 18th 2024
Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in J&K’s Doda District
A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, officials said
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, officials said | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
06:32 IST, July 18th 2024