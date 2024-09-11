sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:59 IST, September 11th 2024

Gunfight Erupts with Security Forces in J-K’s Udhampur

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday,

Jammu and Kashmir police
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday | Image: PTI/ Representational
