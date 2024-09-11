Published 14:59 IST, September 11th 2024
Gunfight Erupts with Security Forces in J-K’s Udhampur
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday,
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday | Image: PTI/ Representational
