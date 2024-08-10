Published 08:24 IST, August 10th 2024
Gurdwara Celebrates Centenary with Singapore National Day Prayers and Arrivals of Sikhs in 1800s
A Gurdwara is celebrating its centenary by recapping the arrivals of early Sikhs from Punjab in the 1800s including a revolutionary who fought for India.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The other mural pays tribute to the Sikhs who served in the police force during Singapore’s early years. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:24 IST, August 10th 2024