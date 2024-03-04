English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Gurugram: 5 People Vomit Blood, Rushed to Hospital After Consuming Mouth Freshener

The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance. | Image:X
New Delhi: A disturbing incident has emerged from Gurugram, Haryana, where five individuals fell seriously ill after consuming mouth freshener at a local restaurant. The shocking ordeal unfolded at Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90, sparking concerns over food safety and negligence. According to reports, a man identified as Ankit Kumar, accompanied by his wife and friends, visited the restaurant for a celebratory gathering. However, their evening took a dire turn after the restaurant staff offered them mouth freshener post-meal. Allegedly, moments after consumption, the group's health rapidly deteriorated, with alarming symptoms including blood coming out of their mouths.

According to media reports, despite the distressing situation, the restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance or intervene as the victims' conditions worsened.

Ankit Kumar, the concerned patron, promptly alerted Gurugram Police about the incident, prompting an immediate response. Police officers arrived at the scene and swiftly arranged for the victims' admission to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

