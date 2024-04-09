×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Gurugram Authority Orders Demolition of Five 'Unsafe' Towers of Chintels Paradiso

The district administration has issued an order to demolish five towers declared unsafe for habitation at the Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Gurugram Authority Orders Demolition of Five 'Unsafe' Towers of Chintels Paradiso
Gurugram Authority Orders Demolition of Five 'Unsafe' Towers of Chintels Paradiso | Image:Representative
  2 min read
Gurugram: The district administration has issued an order to demolish five towers declared unsafe for habitation at the Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109 here, an official said on Tuesday.

In the order, issued on Monday by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, permission was given to demolish D, E, F, G and H towers of the residential society, the official added.

The order came in response to an e-mail sent by the builder to the deputy commissioner seeking immediate evacuation of these towers for demolition.

These towers were declared unsafe for habitation on the basis of audit reports submitted by an IIT Delhi team to the administration.

Six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso society had collapsed partially on February 10, 2022, leading to the death of two women residents. Since then, the site has been a matter of dispute between the builder and residents.

"Permission is allowed for demolition of towers D, E, F, G & H of Group Housing Society namely M/s Chintel Paradiso Pvt Ltd, Sector-109, Gurugram, subjected to the compliances of policy/guidelines of the concerned departments," the order said.

Yadav, in response to the builder's e-mail, said the matter was discussed by a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena and representatives of departments concerned.

"It is pertinent to mention here that this permission does not provide immunity from any other applicable state/central law/act/policy related to the subjected work. Further, in case of any lapse/mishappening/carelessness at site, you will be solely responsible and relevant action will be taken accordingly. Further, you will submit the fortnightly report along with compliances to the concerned," the order stated.

Meena has confirmed the issuance of the demolition order. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Whatsapp logo