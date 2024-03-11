Advertisement

Gurugram, May 4 (PTI) The smart city division of GMDA has started a pilot project on the Basai-Dundahera 1,200 mm pipeline to allay the water woes of the residents this summer.

The project involves use of a Centralised Integrated Water Management System (CIWMS) on the 1,200 mm pipeline which starts from the Basai Water Treatment Plant and supplies water up to Dundahera.

The line was narrowed down for the pilot project.

Thirty-nine locations and underground tanks were identified on this channel where the Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) supplies water from Basai.

These locations include Palam Vihar blocks, Sector 21, Sector 22, Suncity, Sector 18, Carterpuri village, and the Electronic City among other places where water supply issue is reported every year.

GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal explained the need for the CIWMS technology.

“The core purpose of adopting this system was to ensure that water reaches equally to every household and no underground tank which falls under GMDA purview should be devoid of adequate water supply,” he said.

“It has been found that residents are now getting equal supply of water in a legal metred way. We have cut down non-revenue water from 70 per cent to almost 19 per cent and are working to further bring it down,” he said.

The advanced CIWMS involves installing of flow metres to gauge water flow, control valve to set data on the quantum of water to be supplied in any area, pressure transmitters to gauge water pressure, and level transmitter to measure the level of water in the underground tanks.

The system also ensures that all data thus recorded is transmitted daily to an integrated command and control centre established in the GMDA.

'Jal Mitra', a special citizen group has also been formed by GMDA with whom daily readings and water supply records gathered from CIWMS are shared. The group is composed of one representative each from the defined locations.

“Every year issue of water shortage was reported especially from Palam Vihar and Dundahera as they are the last points on the pipeline. With the highly efficient CIWMS, a proper distribution mechanism has been put in place, leakages and overflows are controlled,” said Smart City Advisor P K Aggarwal. PTI COR VN VN