GURUGRAM: While on its way to deliver a package, a drone crashed onto the rooftop of a residential building in Gurugram's South City 2 on Thursday. The drone, which crashed into the building around 17:00 on Thursday, caused panic in the residential society, leading the resident welfare association to inform the Sector 50 police station about the incident. The drone was being operated Skye Air, a Gurugram-based drone delivery business that had reportedly been flying the aforementioned crashed drone at a time when prohibitory orders were in place.

The use of drones had been banned in Gurugram on February 15 and 16 in accordance with prohibitory orders enforced under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This order had been passed due to the visit of Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar.

Based on the complaint made by the RWA, a case has now been registered against Skye Air under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 287 (negligent conduct to respect to machinery) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Furthermore, the damaged drone itself has been taken into the possession of local police authorities.

As for Skye Air, a spokesperson stated that the company had all the relevant permissions to fly drones. As for the incident itself, the spokesperson said "Yesterday, the drone was on its routine flight, and around 5 pm, we received a notification on X that Section 144 had been imposed. Consequently, our pilot attempted to make an emergency landing on a building in compliance with the law, but the building's surface was not smooth, causing the drone to hit the plant pots."

With inputs from PTI.

