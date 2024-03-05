Advertisement

Gurugram: Two days after five people were rushed to hospital after they consumed mouth freshener at a Gurugram cafe and vomited blood, the police on Tuesday arrested the manager of the restaurant.

ACP Manesar said, "On the night of the 3rd (March), we got information from the hospital that some people have been admitted here. Police reached the spot and the (people who were admitted) lodged a complaint and said they had gone to Laforestta restaurant. After the food, they were given a mouth freshener. After eating it, they started vomiting and had a burning sensation in their mouth, due to which they were admitted to the hospital.”

Advertisement

A 38-year-old man, identified as Ankit Kumar, accompanied by his wife and friends, visited the restaurant for a celebratory gathering. However, their evening took a dire turn after the restaurant staff offered them mouth freshener post-meal. Allegedly, moments after consumption, the group's health rapidly deteriorated, with alarming symptoms including blood coming out of their mouths.

According to media reports, despite the distressing situation, the restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance or intervene as the victims' conditions worsened.

Advertisement

Ankit Kumar, the concerned patron, promptly alerted Gurugram Police about the incident, prompting an immediate response. Police officers arrived at the scene and swiftly arranged for the victims' admission to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

On the basis of Ankit's complaint, police had registered a case against the staff and the restaurant owner under Sections 328 and 120B. Further probe into the matter underway.

