Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Gurugram Eatery Mishap: Cafe Manager Arrested After 5 Consume Mouth Freshener, Vomit Blood

On the basis of Ankit's complaint, police had registered a case against the staff and the restaurant owner under Sections 328 and 120B.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram: Two days after five people were rushed to hospital after they consumed mouth freshener at a Gurugram cafe and vomited blood, the police on Tuesday arrested the manager of the restaurant. 

ACP Manesar said, "On the night of the 3rd (March), we got information from the hospital that some people have been admitted here. Police reached the spot and the (people who were admitted) lodged a complaint and said they had gone to Laforestta restaurant. After the food, they were given a mouth freshener. After eating it, they started vomiting and had a burning sensation in their mouth, due to which they were admitted to the hospital.”

Advertisement

A 38-year-old man, identified as Ankit Kumar, accompanied by his wife and friends, visited the restaurant for a celebratory gathering. However, their evening took a dire turn after the restaurant staff offered them mouth freshener post-meal. Allegedly, moments after consumption, the group's health rapidly deteriorated, with alarming symptoms including blood coming out of their mouths. 

According to media reports, despite the distressing situation, the restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance or intervene as the victims' conditions worsened.

Advertisement

Ankit Kumar, the concerned patron, promptly alerted Gurugram Police about the incident, prompting an immediate response. Police officers arrived at the scene and swiftly arranged for the victims' admission to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. 

On the basis of Ankit's complaint, police had registered a case against the staff and the restaurant owner under Sections 328 and 120B. Further probe into the matter underway.
 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GM, Magna, and Wipro launch automotive software marketplace

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo