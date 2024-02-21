Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Gurugram: Elderly Woman Booked for Charring Puppy With Acid, Throwing Boiling Water at Stray Cows

Digital Desk
An elderly woman who had allegedly charred a puppy with acid in the Bhim Nagar area has been booked under charges of animal cruelty. | Image:PTI
Gurugram: An elderly woman who had allegedly charred a puppy with acid in the Bhim Nagar area of the city was on Wednesday booked under charges of animal cruelty, following a complaint by an NGO employee, news agency PTI reported, quoting the police.

According to the complaint filed by Suman Mishra, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, she was informed on Tuesday around 4 pm that some puppies were being tortured by a Bhim Nagar resident. "The elderly woman, Anisa, burned a puppy by throwing acid at him. Apart from this, she also threw boiling water at stray cows in her area," PTI quoted Mishra, an animal-rights activist for the past 30 years, as saying in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Anisa under Section 428 (killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of the Animal Cruelty Act at City Police Station on Tuesday, a police official told PTI.

"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken as per the law," Sub Inspector Bahiram, who is investigating the case, reportedly said. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 20:27 IST

