Gurugram Encounter: Bihar Gangster with Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead

Gurugram: A gangster from Bihar, who had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest, was killed in an encounter after he was intercepted by Special Task Forces (STF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Police in Gurugram, said officials.
Police said the gangster, identified as Saroj Rai, belonged to Sitamarhi in Bihar.
According to the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), "The Bihar gangster with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh was killed in an encounter in the Bar Gurjar area of Gurugram."
"More than 30 rounds were fired in the encounter. A Bihar STF jawan was also injured in the firing," said ACP Dahiya. More details on the matter are awaited.
