An ambulance on the way to Bengal carrying a recently deceased woman was forced to return following a false allegation. | Image: UNSPLASH/ Representative

Gurugram: An ambulance carrying a recently deceased woman on its way to West Bengal was forced to return when the woman's sister approached the police with the claim that she had been murdered. The woman was originally claimed to have died by suicide and her body was on the way to West Bengal accompanied by her husband. Her sister, however, lodged a complaint stating that her sister had been murdered by her brother-in-law on Thursday.

Acting on the complaint, the police ordered the ambulance to return so that a postmortem examination could be carried out. Once the postmortem was conducted, it was discovered that the woman had indeed died by suicide and there were no physical indications of foul play.

After the cause of death was ascertained, police sent the ambulance on her way with the body.

"The post-mortem report of the woman revealed a suicide case. We have lodged a report," Inspector Shahid Ahemad, SHO, DLF Phase 2 Police Station, said.

With inputs from PTI.