Gurugram: A 31-year-old man was killed, and his mother and brother injured, in a altercation over parking a car in a Gurgaon locality.

The victim has been identified as Rishabh Jasuja while his brother has been identified as Ranjak and mother Pratibha. Rishabh, Ranjak and Pratibha were taken to nearby private hospital, where Rishabh was declared dead.

According to the police, on Sunday night Ranjak was returning to his South City 2 home, when he found his neighbour had parked his Hyundai Creta car on the road and was arguing with a man who had also parked his car on the road. The police said that Rishabh tried to intervene and got into altercation and was hit with sticks.

The police stated that the family members and associates of the neighbour, as well as Rishabh’s family members, got out of their cars during the scuffle, , when the neighbour’s associate attacked Ranjak and his mother with a stick again. The neighbour then got back in his car and tried to kill both the brother by running car over them. Rishabh fell on bonnet of the car and got dragged along. He thenfell on the side and came under he car and died.

Rishabh hailed from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar and ran a paying guest accommodation in the city, said police, adding that his brother sustained head injuries.

An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code's sections, stated the police.

Raids are being conducted and the accused will be arrested soon, as per the police.