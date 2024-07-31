Published 21:47 IST, July 31st 2024
Kanwariya Killed in Road Accident in Gurugram, Protestors Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway
The protesters demanded compensation for the deceased and later agreed to open the road when administrative officials assured them of compensation.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
