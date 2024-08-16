sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:10 IST, August 16th 2024

Gurugram Man Swindled of Rs 54 Lakh with Franchise Offer

A Sector 46 resident was duped of Rs 54 lakh by some men who claimed to be from Adani Health Venturers Ltd and offered him three franchises of the firm.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
He said that on April 15 the two contacted him as representatives of AHVL and offered him three pharma franchises on behalf of the company.
20:10 IST, August 16th 2024