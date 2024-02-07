Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 16 cyber fraudsters, who were involved in scams worth over Rs. 46 crore, have been put under arrest by the Gurugram cops. The accused- Ranjit, Akram Khan, Tahir, Ankit Gupta, Amit, Mubarik, Rohtas, Mukesh, Sunil, Mritunjay, Seeta, Vinod, Harshit and Ashish- had at least 12,226 complaints registered against them for commiting the fraud.

After arresting the accused, the cops seized 15 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards and over 2 lakh cash from their possession. Reportedly, the accused used the mobile phones and SIM card to carry out the fraud.

Advertisement

Commenting on the case, IPS Siddhant Jain said a thorough investigation as launched and it was revealed that the accused not only created Fake instagram ID and lured people on pretest of providing jobs, but also carried out the crime through OLX, or making people like videos on YouTube on pretext of providing jobs in return.

Meanwhile, after learning about the crime, the cops managed to return 45 lakh to one company's bank account which fell into the trap of the scamsters.