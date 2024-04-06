×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Gurugram Fire: 4 Parked Cars Burnt to Ashes as Burning Cigarette Butts Thrown into Trash Heap

As per initial reports, the fire was caused due to burning cigarette butts thrown in the garbage heap

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Gurugram fire: 4 parked cars burnt to ashes
Gurugram fire: 4 parked cars burnt to ashes | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram Garbage Fire: On Saturday, a fire broke out in a garbage dump  in a residential area behind Rajput Vatika on Old Delhi Road in Gurugram. Due to the massive blaze, four vehicles were burnt to ashes. A Brezza Swift Dezire and an auto were damaged in this fire.

As per initial reports, the fire was caused due to burning cigarette butts thrown in the garbage heap.

Advertisement

Two fire brigade vehicles reached the spot.

Fire brigade personnel have brought the fire under control. According to the fire department official present on the spot, pieces of waste foam and leather were dumped on this vacant land by people making cars and seat covers.

Advertisement

Some people said that some boys were smoking cigarettes here. They put a burning cigarette in the garbage, which caused a massive fire.

Four vehicles reached the spot

Advertisement

Fire Station Officer of Bhim Nagar Fire Station, Ramesh Saini said that after receiving information about the fire, a total of four vehicles were sent from Bhim Nagar Fire Station and Udyog Vihar Station to extinguish the fire on the spot and the fire has been completely controlled.

More details awaited.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indiabulls Real Estate

Indiabulls Real Estate

4 minutes ago
बाल, नाखून और हड्डी...कब्र में 10 साल भी नहीं सड़ेगी मुख्‍तार की लाश, अफजाल ने बताया फ्यूचर प्‍लान

2 Constables Face Action

6 minutes ago
The acquisition aims to position the combined entity as the second-largest player in Europe's gaming sector.

Bilfinger Eyes Expansion

7 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

16 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

BJP Slams Mamata

19 minutes ago
Kerala KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery Saturday

Kerala Lottery Today

19 minutes ago
Golf

Pranavi lies 20th in OZ

22 minutes ago
'Contract Recruitment In Government Departments Must Stop': Sharad Pawar Tells Students

'Contract Recruitment

22 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows Pakistan Cricket Team’s Army Like Training

Pak Team's Army Training

26 minutes ago
The video of the mob surrounding MP Danish Ali's car is going viral on social media

Danish Ali Attacked

32 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

32 minutes ago
Livspace revenue growth

Livspace

34 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

LSG Eye 3rd win in IPL

36 minutes ago
Gurugram fire: 4 parked cars burnt to ashes

Gurugram Fire: Cars Burnt

38 minutes ago
Vidit Gujrathi

Gujrathi dumps Nakamura

40 minutes ago
Congress Manifesto Completely Bears Imprint Of Muslim League: PM Modi

PM Modi

40 minutes ago
Hyderabad restaurant filed defamation suit against youtube channel

Hyderabad Restaurant

43 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

States' revenue deficit

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News8 hours ago

  4. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 8 hours ago

  5. 'How cruel and ruthless I can be': Shaheen Afridi on losing captaincy

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo