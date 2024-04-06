Advertisement

Gurugram Garbage Fire: On Saturday, a fire broke out in a garbage dump in a residential area behind Rajput Vatika on Old Delhi Road in Gurugram. Due to the massive blaze, four vehicles were burnt to ashes. A Brezza Swift Dezire and an auto were damaged in this fire.

As per initial reports, the fire was caused due to burning cigarette butts thrown in the garbage heap.

Two fire brigade vehicles reached the spot.

Fire brigade personnel have brought the fire under control. According to the fire department official present on the spot, pieces of waste foam and leather were dumped on this vacant land by people making cars and seat covers.

Some people said that some boys were smoking cigarettes here. They put a burning cigarette in the garbage, which caused a massive fire.

Four vehicles reached the spot

Fire Station Officer of Bhim Nagar Fire Station, Ramesh Saini said that after receiving information about the fire, a total of four vehicles were sent from Bhim Nagar Fire Station and Udyog Vihar Station to extinguish the fire on the spot and the fire has been completely controlled.

#WATCH | Haryana: A fire broke out in four parked vehicles in sector-12 Gurugram. Four fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/COvrIlACDx — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

More details awaited.