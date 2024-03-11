×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Gurugram Shocker: Mentally-Ill Son Kills Mother in Brutal Attack, Sets Home on Fire

The incident took place in the Vipul Greens apartment complex in Gurugram Sector 48.

Reported by: Digital Desk
greater noida murder
greater noida murder | Image:representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram Latest News: In yet another shocking incident,  a 59-year-old woman was killed after being stabbed multiple times by her mentally ill son. The 27-year-old son Atrish allegedly became enraged after his mother called him "mad". The incident took place at their residence in the Vipul Greens apartment complex in Gurugram Sector 48, where the woman used to live with her husband and son. The deceased has been identified as Ranu Shah.  

Atrish had been undergoing treatment for his mental illness for quite some time, and according to neighbours, he frequently argued with his parents. On the night of the incident, neighbours noticed the flat engulfed in flames and informed the officials. Firefighters and police arrived at the scene promptly.

Advertisement

Despite efforts to rescue her, Shah sustained severe burns and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Atrish was taken into custody by the police, and it was revealed that he often attacked his mother in a distressed state.

The tragic incident took place when Shah reportedly referred to her son as "mad", triggering Atrish to stab her multiple times before setting their flat on fire. The woman's husband was not present at home when the murder took place.

Advertisement

Senior police officer Mayank Gupta stated that Atrish would undergo evaluation for his mental health before any further decisions regarding the case proceedings are made.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

18 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

19 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

19 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

19 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Naye Bharat Ki Tasveer': Stunning Video of Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Bitcoin consolidates above $68,000, ETH eyes to break $4,000

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway Shortly

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. 'He is Wrong,' says Netanyahu in Response to Biden's Criticism

    World7 minutes ago

  5. Won't Leave Chhindwara In Any Condition, Says Kamal Nath | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo