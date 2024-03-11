Gurugram Shocker: Mentally-Ill Son Kills Mother in Brutal Attack, Sets Home on Fire

Advertisement

Gurugram Latest News: In yet another shocking incident, a 59-year-old woman was killed after being stabbed multiple times by her mentally ill son. The 27-year-old son Atrish allegedly became enraged after his mother called him "mad". The incident took place at their residence in the Vipul Greens apartment complex in Gurugram Sector 48, where the woman used to live with her husband and son. The deceased has been identified as Ranu Shah.

Atrish had been undergoing treatment for his mental illness for quite some time, and according to neighbours, he frequently argued with his parents. On the night of the incident, neighbours noticed the flat engulfed in flames and informed the officials. Firefighters and police arrived at the scene promptly.

Despite efforts to rescue her, Shah sustained severe burns and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Atrish was taken into custody by the police, and it was revealed that he often attacked his mother in a distressed state.

The tragic incident took place when Shah reportedly referred to her son as "mad", triggering Atrish to stab her multiple times before setting their flat on fire. The woman's husband was not present at home when the murder took place.

Senior police officer Mayank Gupta stated that Atrish would undergo evaluation for his mental health before any further decisions regarding the case proceedings are made.