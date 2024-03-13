×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Gurugram Stretch of Mahipalpur Flyover Opens for Traffic | Route Details and Traffic Updates

PM Narendra Modi on Monday formally inaugurated the Gurugram section of the Dwarka expressway from the Delhi Haryana border to the clover leaf on Kherki Daula

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Dwarka Expressway
Dwarka Expressway will provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass. | Image:X/@narendramodi
Mahipalpur Flyover Opening: With the opening of the Mahipalpur flyover by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for traffic on Tuesday, vehicular movement to cross the Delhi-Gurgaon highway and take the Samalkha Road along the IGI airport further to Dwarka expressway becomes smooth for the public. 

Key Updates of Mahipalpur Flyover

  • Toll plaza and on the Dwarka side, some flyovers and roads are still under construction
  • Additional traffic marshals have been deployed
  • More signages on the stretch are likely to be installed
  • The Gururgam stretch has been cleared for traffic
  • A meeting with the police department has taken place, asking them to deploy more police personnel and increase patrolling on the expressway to regulate traffic movement and prevent violations
  • Vehicles users from Gururgam, who want to travel to Delhi using the Dwarka expressway, can presently reach Sector 21. However, they will not be able to access the tunnel on the road, and will also have to use the Samalkha Road to reach Mahipalpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday formally inaugurated the Gurugram section of the Dwarka expressway from the Delhi Haryana border to the clover leaf on Kherki Daula. The work on the 19-kilometre stretch has been completed by the NHAI, while work on the Delhi section is still incomplete and around 10 per cent is pending.

A day after the inauguration of the road by Prime Minister Modi, vehicular movement remained smooth on the Gurugram stretch. However, commuters said that it would take some time for them to get used to the entry and exit points.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

