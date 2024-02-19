Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Gurugram Traffic Police Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances and Fire Trucks

Starting this week, Gurugram Traffic Police will begin imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for obstructing ambulances and fire trucks, according to a senior official.

Digital Desk
Hospital patient steals ambulance, leads police on chase in South Carolina.
Hospital patient steals ambulance, leads police on chase in South Carolina. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram: Starting this week, Gurugram Traffic Police will begin imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for obstructing ambulances and fire trucks, according to a senior official. DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij stated that zonal officers of the Gurugram traffic police will capture video recordings of such incidents. Offenders who fail to yield to emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire brigades will promptly receive online challans. These challans will include video evidence of the incident, ensuring swift enforcement.

"Challaning amount for the offence is Rs 10,000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicles Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition.

Advertisement

"Gurugram Traffic Police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients," DCP Vij said.

 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

16 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

20 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

23 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

25 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

32 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gulf markets dip amid rate cut uncertainty

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Dollar maintains stability following robust US data

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo