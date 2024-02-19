Advertisement

Gurugram: Starting this week, Gurugram Traffic Police will begin imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for obstructing ambulances and fire trucks, according to a senior official. DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij stated that zonal officers of the Gurugram traffic police will capture video recordings of such incidents. Offenders who fail to yield to emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire brigades will promptly receive online challans. These challans will include video evidence of the incident, ensuring swift enforcement.

"Challaning amount for the offence is Rs 10,000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicles Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition.

"Gurugram Traffic Police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients," DCP Vij said.

(with PTI inputs)