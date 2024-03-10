Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM's Visit on March 11 | Details

Advertisement

Gurugram: Given the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, the Gurugram Traffic Police has issued an advisory prohibiting heavy vehicles from plying on the road.

Furthermore, a senior official cited by news agency PTI said that the Prime Minister will also be holding a rally on the same day near the Antariksh Chowk, which can cause traffic congestion.

Due to this, the officials advised people travelling from Dwarka Clover Leaf towards IMT till 4 pm on March 11 to use the Antariksh Chowk route only if it is necessary.

"Antriksh Chowk Road will be closed for some time due to crowd in the rally. On the other hand, movement of heavy vehicles on Dwarka Expressway will be prohibited from 5 pm on Sunday, hence all heavy vehicle drivers should use KMP during this period," the advisory issued on Saturday read.

It further added that vehicles coming to the rally from Rewari, Narnaul, and Dharuhera will go towards Antriksh Chowk rally venue via KMP via Rampura Chowk, and Vatika Chowk and those coming to the rally from Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna.

Furthermore, the vehicles will go to the Antriksh Chowk rally venue via the Clover Leaf route, and the vehicles will come via Sati Week.