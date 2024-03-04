English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Gurugram: 2 Food Delivery Boys Killed in Road Accident

Two employees of a food delivery company were killed in Bajghera near the Dwarka expressway after a speeding canter hit their bike.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Food Delivery Boy
Food Delivery Boy | Representational Image | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram: Two employees of a food delivery company were killed in Bajghera near the Dwarka expressway after a speeding canter hit their bike from behind in the wee hours of Monday, police said. An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter at the Bajghera police station, they said.

Aamir, a resident of Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, in his complaint said that he along with his friends Bunty Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, Akash, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Chandra, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, went to their office on different bikes to conduct the company's audit work on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Akash and Bunty were riding a bike towards Delhi after completing the audit work late in the night he said.

"It was around 2:30 am today when the bike of my friends Akash and Bunty was hit by an unknown canter at Ram Chowk, Bajghera, near the Dwarka expressway due to which Bunty and Akash died on the spot. The canter driver fled from the spot along with his vehicle," Aamir said in his complaint.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bajghera police station on Monday following the complaint, police said.

"We handed over the bodies to the kin after the post-mortem today and are searching for the accused driver," said ASI Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer. 

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, Republic has not edited this copy.) 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

5 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

5 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

5 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

7 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

7 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

7 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Praggnanandhaa to meet Abdusattarov, Gukesh up against Bartel

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Gated Community Reports Depleting Water Sumps

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. BJP to Hold Next CEC Meet on March 8

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. Sai Praneeth retires from international badminton, to join US club

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Aditi Bhatia Welcomes New Swanky Car Mercedes Benz | Watch

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo