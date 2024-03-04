Advertisement

Gurugram: Two employees of a food delivery company were killed in Bajghera near the Dwarka expressway after a speeding canter hit their bike from behind in the wee hours of Monday, police said. An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter at the Bajghera police station, they said.

Aamir, a resident of Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, in his complaint said that he along with his friends Bunty Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, Akash, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Chandra, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, went to their office on different bikes to conduct the company's audit work on Sunday night.

Akash and Bunty were riding a bike towards Delhi after completing the audit work late in the night he said.

"It was around 2:30 am today when the bike of my friends Akash and Bunty was hit by an unknown canter at Ram Chowk, Bajghera, near the Dwarka expressway due to which Bunty and Akash died on the spot. The canter driver fled from the spot along with his vehicle," Aamir said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bajghera police station on Monday following the complaint, police said.

"We handed over the bodies to the kin after the post-mortem today and are searching for the accused driver," said ASI Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer.

(Except for the headline, Republic has not edited this copy.)