Gurugram: The Gurugram police on January 11 nabbed two men for their stunts on moving car in the city. Identified as Sandeep and Prem, the duo was seen openly flouting the rules as one of them held a glass of liquor in his hand while they stood through the sunroof of their car.

A video of the theatrics soon went viral following which the Gurugram police jumped into action. The viral video showed the two men flaunting their numerical strength as a cavalcade of multiple vehicles joined them. Notably, the men kept shooting each other's videos as they peeped out of the windows and sunroof.

Screengrab of the viral video.

The police said that the incident was reported in the evening hours of January 10 and a complaint was subsequently filed at the Badshahpur Police Station. Upon receiving the complaint, the Gurugram Police traced the number plate of the car and identified the duo in the video.

According to the Gurugram Police official, Sandeep is a resident of Feroz Gandhi colony while Prem hails from Shiva Enclave part 2. Commenting on the arrests made, an officer said that the car in the video has been seized.

While the peeping out of sunroofs has been a long-standing trend, it could attract fine as it poses danger to the public as well as those involved. Earlier in September 2023, the Karnataka police warned that this move is punishable by law and a fine ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 300 can be imposed on the offenders under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

