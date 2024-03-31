Advertisement

Thane: The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products valued at over Rs 40 lakh from a container truck, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday intercepted a container truck near a godown in Bhiwandi area and apprehended its two drivers.

Advertisement

The container was carrying gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 40.8 lakh, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekar Bhagde from the Special Task Force, Crime Branch, Thane.

Such products are prohibited in Maharashtra over health concerns.

Advertisement

The drivers, Sawanpur (32) and Isaqahmed Anwarsab Nizami (35), are from Karnataka, he added.