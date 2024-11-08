Gutka Valued at Over Rs 32 Seized in Thane District; One Held

Thane: Police have seized gutka valued at over Rs 32 lakh in Maharashtra ’s Thane district and arrested one of the four persons transporting the banned substance, an official said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, police intercepted two tempos near the Soma Nagar locality of Bhiwandi on Thursday morning. The vehicles were loaded with cartons of gutka, he said.

Gutka, which contains tobacco and other harmful products and can cause cancer, is banned in Maharashtra.

While police were carrying out an inspection, three persons, including the driver of one of the tempos, escaped from the spot. Police arrested the driver of the other tampo and identified him as Ankit Rajendra Pal (26).