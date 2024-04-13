×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 2nd, 2023 at 01:32 IST

Guv Bais along with CM Shinde, Fadnavis takes part in cleanliness drive event in Girgaon

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday joined citizens in a cleanliness campaign at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" on October 1.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde takes part in cleanliness drive. (Image: X/ @mieknathshinde) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday joined citizens in a cleanliness campaign at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labour) for swachhata" on October 1 as a "Swachhanjali" (tribute through cleanliness) to Mahatma Gandhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took part in the drive at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Responding to a query from the media, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government has already issued an order to reserve 3 per cent of District Planning Development Committee funds for fort restoration, repair, maintenance and cleanliness throughout the year.

On the 105th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for an hour of voluntary labour for cleanliness on October 1 as part of his call of 'Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath' on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

The mega cleanliness drive wants citizens from all walks of life to join in actual cleaning activities at public places like markets, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist sites, places of worship, among others.

Advertisement

Published October 2nd, 2023 at 01:32 IST

Narendra ModiDevendra FadnavisEknath Shinde

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada

Stone Attack Injures CM

5 minutes ago
Shimron Hetmyer

RR beat PBKS by 3 wickets

7 minutes ago
Stray Dogs

Mauled by dogs

10 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

10 minutes ago
Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin's Charity

11 minutes ago
"I have issued instructions to district administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected persons,” the LG added.

4-yr-old girl Dead

13 minutes ago
Stephen Fleming

Fleming on Dube

14 minutes ago
Justin Gaethje, Aljamain Sterling, Jim Miller and Max Holloway talk UFC 300

UFC 300 champions

17 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Polls Updates

18 minutes ago
Biden New Hampshire ballot primary

Joe Biden Wyoming

25 minutes ago
Fire

Gurugram fire

29 minutes ago
On April 9, Ashish came to Delhi. Suresh took him to the jungle where he hit him with a heavy stone multiple times and slit his throat with a knife.

Man Stoned to Death

30 minutes ago
Suki Waterhouse

Suki Reveals Baby Gender

31 minutes ago
Prithvi Shaw

Harbhajan on Shaw

33 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

35 minutes ago
Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy in a still from Before Midnight

Ethan On 4th Before Film

38 minutes ago
Mumbai Heat Wave: Temperatures Likely to Surge to 41-43 Degrees Next Week

Mumbai Heat Wave

39 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti On Chamkila

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Ways To Include Pumpkin Seeds In Your Daily Diet

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Ishan Kishan has been cautioned ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup selection

    Sports 9 hours ago

  5. 5 New Airports in Bihar, Cylinder at Rs 500: RJD Releases Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo